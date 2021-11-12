Gracemere steel fabricator boosts their business with grant

L&H Fabrication and Maintenance, a steel fabricator based in Gracemere in Queensland, have received a $11,592 Business Boost grant to overhaul their workplace health and safety, facilitating further expansion.

“We are so excited for this opportunity, because this grant will help us develop and get a customised workplace health and safety system in place,” L&H Fabrication and Maintenance owners, Hayley and Lewis Songoro, said.

“We offer a wide range of custom fabrication, maintenance and repairs within our workshop to things like trailers, ute trays, canopies, toolboxes and steel structures.

“We also do a lot of onsite maintenance, repair and installation work within the local community and mining areas. This grant will help us to achieve certification to national standards and allow us to take our business to the next level.”

The Business Boost program aims to help businesses fast track upgrades with grants of up to $15,000 available.

“These Business Boost grants are all about helping businesses improve their efficiency and productivity and can be used for things like website upgrades, strategic marketing, training and coaching and advisory services,” member for Rockhampton Barry O’Rourke said.

“They are part of our Big Plans for Small Business grant programs, which also includes Business Basics and Business Growth Fund. The type of grants, business requirements and the application process are a direct result of feedback from the Small Business Roadshow, which toured around Queensland earlier this year.”

Queensland minister for Employment and Small Business, Di Farmer, said backing small businesses is vital to the state’s economic growth.

“This round of Business Boost gives 210 small businesses the opportunity to fast-track upgrades thanks to more than $2.6 million in Palaszczuk government support,” Farmer said.

“We know the impact of COVID-19 is being felt, which is why we’ve provided this support and why we’ve put backing small business at the heart of our $14.5 billion Economic Recovery Plan.

“Small businesses are the backbone of our local communities, and we want to support them, their families and their customers. That’s why we’ve provided more than $470 million in grants to small businesses since March 2020, and there’s more to come,” she said.

“We’ve supported small businesses with over $182 million in COVID-19 Adaption Grants, more than $275 million through jointly-funded COVID-19 Business Support Grants and $12.4 million through our Big Plans for Small Business grants so far.

For more information about the small business grants programs available in Queensland, visit www.business.qld.gov.au or call the Small Business Hotline on 1300 654 687.