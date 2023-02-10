Governments grants to WA defence researchers

The Western Australian government awarded 11 grants worth a total of $127,500 as part of the Defence Science Centre (DSC) Research Higher Degree Student Grants program.

Successful applicants are conducting cutting-edge research in fields such as automation, marine communications and operational skill proficiency.

The Research Higher Degree Student Grants program encourages students to consider the potential defence application of their research and gives students the opportunity to explore career pathways in Defence and the defence industry.

PhD students will receive $15,000, Masters students will receive $10,000, and Honours or fourth-year engineering students will receive $7,500.

The grant program supports collaborative projects relevant to the Department of Defence from Curtin University, Edith Cowan University, Murdoch University, and The University of Western Australia.

The 11 successful projects will contribute towards WA’s science capability and the state’s burgeoning defence industry.

The program supports capacity-building in research areas where the Commonwealth Department of Defence has an interest, and promotes new defence sector links among DSC-member universities and industry.

Defence industry minister Paul Papalia said, “Research is critical to Australia’s sovereign defence capability, and WA is at the forefront of turning ideas into practical defence solutions.

“Through the Defence Science Centre’s Research Higher Degree Student Grants we are supporting the next generation of defence research that could lead to industry diversification and more jobs for Western Australians.”

“The Research Higher Degree Student Grants program is a key enabler for defence research in Western Australia, and the McGowan Government is proud to support some of our brightest scientific minds,” Paplia added.

Applications have also opened for the DSC Collaborative Research Grant program which provides funding for defence-relevant research collaborations in WA.

The Collaborative Research Grant program provides seed funding of between $50,000 and $150,000 to DSC-member universities to grow WA’s defence research sector and defence industry, build capability, create jobs, and support a key component of the WA Defence and Defence Industries Strategic Plan.