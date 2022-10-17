Assistant minister for manufacturing Tim Ayres and member for Parramatta Dr Andrew Charlton highlighted the government’s commitment to developing the manufacturing industry in Australia during a recent Rheem Australia factory visit.

Rheem Australia is the market leader in the design and manufacture of a wide range of water heating products that use gas, electric, solar and refrigeration technologies.

During the visit to Rheem’s factory in Sydney, Ayres said the Government was committed to helping local companies like Rheem expand and develop innovative products.

“Rheem is an institution in the West and one of Sydney’s largest manufacturing businesses. Our $15 billion National Reconstruction Fund will help diversify and transform Australia’s industry and economy,” Ayres said.

“We have identified $1 billion of the National Reconstruction Fund to grow advanced manufacturing as part of our commitment to create secure well-paid jobs and build a future made in Australia.”

Ayres added that there will be up to $3 billion in the fund to support the Powering Australia Plan to invest in clean energy component manufacturing, hydrogen electrolysers and fuel switching, agricultural methane and waste reduction, and green metals.

Ayres congratulated Rheem on its extensive contribution into the development of a world-class new home ratings system under the Government’s Nationwide House Energy Rating Scheme (NatHERS), which just launched in September.

“NatHERS now provides an energy rating for the whole home, which covers major appliances including hot water, heating and cooling, pool and spa pumps, as well as solar and batteries,” he said.

“Rheem’s input into the scheme has significantly improved the whole of home rating by expanding the range of water heaters available for use in ratings.”

“Hot water heating is a huge cost for Australian households, the work of Rheem – including its significant investment in solar products – will help to bring down bills,” Ayres concluded.

Dr Charlton said Rheem had invested significantly in research and development, helping it to become a leader in the market.

“This Government backs innovative companies like Rheem, who continue to produce innovative, effective and green products,” he said.

“Investments in manufacturing can have lasting impacts. That’s shown by one of Rheem’s employees recently celebrating 60 years at the factory here at Rydalmere.”