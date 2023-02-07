Minister for Industry and Science Ed Husic formally launched consultations for Australia’s first National Battery Strategy to support the transition to clean energy.

Minister Husic said domestic battery industries will be buoyed by Australian know-how and domestic access to minerals to help power the move to clean energy here and around the world.

“Our general approach should be one where if we mine it here, we should make it here. Large-scale uptake and manufacture of batteries will be vital transitioning to net zero. New battery capacity will help support grid-scale capacity, power our homes, and electrify our transport sector.”

“Australia has globally significant deposits of essential battery materials and strong local innovation and research capabilities. By drawing on these strengths, Australia can take its place in the profitable global battery supply chain,” Husic added.

Developing the Strategy will help Australia transition to a decarbonised economy, hit our ambitious emissions targets, foster Australian innovation and support Australian industry, according to Husic.

The announcement was made during Husic’s visit to Energy Renaissance, an Australian lithium-ion battery technology and manufacturing company at Tomago in the New South Wales Hunter Valley.

Globally, Bloomberg New Energy Finance estimates that 387 gigawatts of new energy storage will be added by 2030, providing an excellent opportunity for Australian battery industries.

Bolstering Australia’s battery manufacturing capability presents an opportunity to integrate and diversify global battery supply chains. A joined-up national approach to battery technology will also work to support Australia’s National Electric Vehicle Strategy.

“The National Battery Strategy will complement the development of Australia’s new Critical Minerals Strategy to articulate a clear pathway for integrated, end-to-end onshore battery minerals supply chains,” Husic said.

“Together, these will provide a clear plan to ensure Australia maximises its economic potential in these fast growing and lucrative markets. The consultations around the Strategy are designed to find ways to get our country manufacturing Aussie batteries.”

“A coherent, national approach to the development and uptake of emerging technologies won’t just deliver economic growth and jobs, but also help safeguard our national wellbeing,” Husic concluded.

The Federal Government will work closely with states and territories, and consult widely with industry, community and experts to shape the strategy and help grow globally competitive domestic battery industries.

Engagement on the Strategy will help inform other elements under the Australian Made Battery Plan including creating a Battery Manufacturing Precinct, in partnership with the Queensland Government; establishing a Powering Australia Industry Growth Centre to support industry translation of research into local jobs and investment; and supporting 10,000 New Energy Apprenticeships.

The discussion paper can be found here.