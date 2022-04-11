Government invests in nine new Defence Innovation Hub projects

The Australian government is investing $19 million in Australian businesses and researchers to develop innovative technologies that could help protect and sustain Australian Defence Force personnel in the field.

Minister for Defence Industry, Melissa Price, said the nine new Defence Innovation Hub contracts demonstrated Australian industry’s capacity to drive the development of advanced technologies for the ADF.

“I am delighted to see this investment in businesses and a research organisation to help Defence harness cutting-edge capabilities that could help protect and sustain ADF personnel in the field,” Price said.

“We are investing in a $5.31 million contract with South Australian company, RFTEQ, to develop a unique counter-improvised threat solution that could detect complex threat signals and enhance the protection of Army personnel and equipment.”

Two of the contracts announced with Victorian-based companies aim to improve the efficiency and endurance of ADF platforms.

Under a $3.63 million contract, QinetiQ will develop a thermoelectric heat recovery system for Navy vessels.

Under a $2.43 million contract, RUAG Australia will continue the development of additive technologies to enable the reliable repair of damaged metal components, and thereby reduce lifecycle operating costs.

“Several of the new contracts will focus on the development of uncrewed systems that could improve the safety of our soldiers, sailors and aviators by enabling them to respond to threats remotely,” Price said.

Under a $1.04 million contract, NSW-based company Blueprint will develop an advanced expeditionary system for remote underwater intervention that could reduce risk to personnel through the ability to perform tasks remotely.

Canberra-based company Boresight is another beneficiary, having been awarded a $1.28 million contract to develop smart, expendable aerial target drones for use in training exercises to improve Australia’s ability to defend itself from aerial drone threats.

“Another exciting project is with Victorian researchers, Defendtex Research Labs, which has been awarded a $1.84 million contract to develop an uncrewed ground vehicle that could offer a precision strike capability against enemy armoured vehicles,” Price said.

Industry and research organisations can submit innovation proposals through the Defence Innovation Portal at www.innovationhub.defence.gov.au.

New contracts announced under the Defence Innovation Hub: