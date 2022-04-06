Government invests $23 million to boost Defence capabilities

Ten contracts have been awarded to Australian businesses totalling $23 million from the federal government, aiming to strengthen the capability of the Australian Defence Force.

“These contracts awarded through the Defence Innovation Hub will help Defence maintain a capability advantage in our dynamic strategic environment, while boosting the competitiveness of our industry innovation sector,” minister for Defence Industry Melissa Price said.

Five of these contracts, collectively valued at more than $5 million, aim to manage and improve the health and safety of Australian Defence Force personnel.

This includes a $1.81 million contract with South Australian-based company Prism Systems, which will develop an immersive digital precision approach system to improve aircraft and ship visibility.

Canberra-based company ECLIPS Logistics has also received a $1.68 million contract to continue the development of an advanced autonomous robotic system for handling Defence artillery.

A $290,000 contract with NSW-based company, Invicta Prospectus Group, will develop a unique software system incorporating artificial intelligence and machine learning for operational decision-making.

“We are also investing $1.13 million through a contract with Queensland company, EPE, to develop a device that can be installed on uncrewed systems to detect chemical and explosive threats and keep our soldiers safe,” Price said.

The other five new Hub contracts, collectively worth more than $18 million, will develop innovations to strengthen Defence capabilities.

These include a $5.88 million contract with Victorian-based company, A.W Bell Machinery, to develop a high-grade titanium casting system for in-service aircraft and a $5.66 million contract with NSW-based company Jenkins Engineering Defence Systems to develop a cost-effective maritime radar electronic support system.

“These contracts will harness the incredible innovative potential of our defence industry and deliver the Australian Defence Force a capability edge to defend Australia,” Price said.

Industry and research organisations can submit innovation proposals through the Defence Innovation Portal at www.innovationhub.defence.gov.au.

The new contracts announced under the Defence Innovation Hub: