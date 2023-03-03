Government investment in mRNA manufacturing workforce

The Victorian state government is investing $10 million to operate the Monash Centre for Advanced mRNA Medicines Manufacturing and Workforce Training.

Located on Monash’s Clayton Campus, The Monash Centre for Advanced mRNA Medicines Manufacturing and Workforce Training will develop the skills and capabilities of the future specialist workforce required for Victoria and Australia’s mRNA vaccine and therapeutic manufacturing ecosystem, as well as training people from across the Asia-Pacific region.

The Centre will draw on Monash’s exceptional pool of biotechnology talent and knowledge to deliver best-practice education and training programs across the mRNA medicines and pharmaceutical pipeline.

The first set of programs will cater to both recent graduates and those from pharmaceutical companies or allied manufacturing industries looking to upskill and contribute to the dynamic and rapidly expanding mRNA medicines manufacturing ecosystem.

Courses will be developed in consultation with industry stakeholders, government and regulatory bodies, and will focus on the science underpinning the development of mRNA-based vaccines and medicines, as well as the regulatory processes governing the local manufacturing environment.

Importantly, courses will be designed to support growth of the mRNA vaccines and medicines industry across the entire production system, including bioprocess engineering, manufacturing, packaging and transport processes.

Victorian premier Daniel Andrews and minister for industry and innovation Ben Carroll met with the Centre’s new director, associate professor Jennifer Short, and future mRNA workers this week.

“Victoria is already a world leader in medical research and mRNA technology – this Centre will make sure we can train the highly-skilled workers we need to deliver more lifesaving vaccines and medicines right here,” Andrews said.

To make sure students have the advanced skills to meet industry needs, the Centre will be advised by a Scientific Advisory Group, including representatives from industry leaders, the Commonwealth Scientific and Industrial Research Organisation I(CSIRO) and the Therapeutic Goods Administration.

Monash University deputy vice-chancellor Professor Sharon Pickering, said, “The Monash Centre for Advanced mRNA Manufacturing and Workforce Training will draw on Monash’s exceptional pool of biomedical talent to deliver best-practice education and training programs, and ultimately facilitate the development of life-saving vaccines and therapeutic treatments.”

Victoria has already led the development of mRNA technology in Australia, with Moderna’s mRNA Vaccine manufacturing facility in Clayton under construction – which once complete, will be capable of producing 100 million vaccine doses annually.

The state government has also reached an in-principle agreement with BioNTech to establish its Asia-Pacific mRNA clinical research and manufacturing Centre in Melbourne.

Victoria is responsible for almost 60 per cent of Australia’s pharmaceutical exports – making it the state’s highest-value advanced manufactured export. The government has invested $1.3 billion in medical research since 2014 and helped create more than 100,000 direct and indirect full-time jobs in the state’s biotech sector.