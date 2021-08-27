Government funds eight new Australian technologies

Eight projects will benefit from $3.9 million in federal government funding through the Accelerating Commercialisation grants program, enabling Australian businesses to upscale operations and break into new domestic and international markets.

One project undertaken by Laronix, a medical device start-up, has received $551,100 from the program to expand development of its medical device that could aid throat cancer patients to speak again.

Laronix’s world-first device uses a specialised voice cloning and artificial voice box medical technology to restore speech for larynx amputees.

The other successful projects to receive funding are:

Curtin University (WA) with a grant of $209,485 to commercialise its packaging technology for use in the oil and gas, pharmaceutical and chemical processing industries.

Curvecrete (VIC) with a grant of $325,158 to commercialise its robotic mould that can produce bespoke curved concrete panels for use in the building and construction industry.

Data Farming Pty Ltd (QLD) with a grant of $322,753 to commercialise and scale its soil mapping system for use across multiple agricultural industries including rice, cotton, grains and horticulture, and environmental compliance.

Locii Pty Ltd (NSW) with a grant of $992,203 to commercialise its multi-biometric authentication service, to provide the highest possible level of confidence for high-risk authentication scenarios.

Metrolo Pty Ltd (WA) with a grant of $998,783 to commercialise its planning and optimisation tool for the distributed energy market.

Odio Tech Pty Ltd (NSW) with a grant of $163,690 to commercialise its Tinnibot technology, an innovative digital therapeutic solution for tinnitus sufferers.

SmartOysters Pty Ltd (NSW) with a grant of $398,350 to commercialise its mobile map-based farm operations application for small-medium scale aquaculture farmers.

“The government is proud to support Australian businesses to commercialise innovative ideas that have the potential to change our lives for the better,” minister for Industry, Science and Technology Christian Porter said.

“Not only are we backing these businesses to grow into new markets, we’re also helping to grow the jobs of the future, which is especially important as we continue to recover from COVID-19.”

The Accelerating Commercialisation grants are part of the government’s Entrepreneurs’ Programme, which has provided 551 grants worth more than $270 million to Australian businesses since it was established in 2014.

For more information on the grant recipients, click here.

For information on how to join the Entrepreneurs’ Programme and apply for an Accelerating Commercialisation grant, click here.