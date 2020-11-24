More government Accelerating Commercialisation grants announced

The federal government is backing Australian manufacturers with projects in the space, clean energy and medical sectors to commercialise and take on new markets.

Minister for Industry, Science and Technology Karen Andrews said the latest round of the Accelerating Commercialisation grants totals $240 million.

“These latest grants will support companies to turn their great ideas into high quality products for the global market, including manufacturing-focused projects in the priority areas of space, clean energy and medical products,” she said.

“It’s part of our ongoing commitment to open up new markets for Australian innovators and create new jobs – both during the COVID-19 recovery and for generations to come.”

Fourteen Australian businesses will share in almost $8 million in matched grant funding to help take their innovations to market.

They include Queensland firm Hypersonix, which will use its $952,575 in funding to deliver an Australian-manufactured hydrogen fuelled scramjet engine, designed to put small satellites into low-level orbit cost effectively.

Sicona Battery Technologies from Sydney will use its $704,302 matched grant to build a pilot plant to manufacture batteries using existing Australian supply chains.

Its next generation battery technology has been demonstrated to increase the capacity of lithium-ion batteries by up to 233 per cent and at lower cost than comparable technologies.

Nimblic will to use its $328,771 for hospital trials of its innovative platform Medtasker, that ensures the right message about the right patient gets to the right clinician every time.

Victorian company Ker Ker will further develop its skin care ointment that significantly reduces the healing time of minor burns and Brisbane-based Microbio will commercialise its revolutionary blood stream infection test panel, to achieve better outcomes for sepsis sufferers.

Since the Accelerating Commercialisation grants program first launched in 2014, the government has awarded 503 grants and provided 451 businesses with opportunities to commercialise products and bring ideas to market.