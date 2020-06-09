Gov support continues for Australia’s aviation industry

The Australian Government is continuing vital support to Australia’s aviation industry, a key part of the nation’s economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic. Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Infrastructure, Transport and Regional Development Michael McCormack said a range of initiatives currently supporting the aviation sector would be extended, as part of more than $1.2 billion of measures assisting the industry to date.

“The Australian Government is doing everything possible to ensure the aviation industry is sustained throughout the pandemic so that it can rebound on the other side,” McCormack said.

The press releases stated that the government will work with industry to ensure Australians can access domestic air travel as COVID-19 restrictions are relaxed through the following:

Extending the Domestic Aviation Network Support (DANS) program to 30 September 2020, to maintain connectivity on major domestic air routes. The Government will enter into new contracts with airlines to cover operating shortfalls on a minimum number of flights on key routes.

Extending the Regional Airline Network Support (RANS) program from 30 September to 31 December 2020, to ensure regional communities continue to receive essential air services. The Government will continue to cover operating shortfalls for a limited number of services on regional routes flown prior to the COVID-19 crisis.

In addition to ensuring Australians remain connected, the Australian Government will also continue to support financial relief to the aviation industry more broadly, through: