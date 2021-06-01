GoodWe, PV inverter and energy storage solutions manufacturer, opened phase two of its Guangde manufacturing base this month, which will help to boost the company’s production capacity in the future.

With an accumulative delivery of more than 2 million solar inverters and installation of 23GW in more than 100 countries and regions, GoodWe’s strategic location will facilitate easy access to the massive market opportunity in the Yangtze River Delta economic area.

Over US$52 million was invested in the construction of the 68,000 metre square production plant, which will enable GoodWe to reach 25GW production capacity and meet growing demand.

The project is anticipated to be completed in June 2022, with the production line officially beginning operation that year.

“With phase two of our Guangde manufacturing base, the company’s production capacity, industrial image and influence will improve quickly,” GoodWe CEO and founder Daniel Huang said.

“GoodWe will be able to meet the increasing global demand for PV products and our market is set to increase quickly. GoodWe will make the most of the solar industry boom, continue to devote its efforts to power electronics technology as its core, while expanding its influence in photovoltaic, energy storage, smart energy and other fields and create a new era of smart energy.

“GoodWe is determined to become the main driving force in the global energy transition and create a sustainable future for the earth, mankind and future generations.”

With the globe currently undergoing a transition from traditional fossil fuels to clean energy, GoodWe’s intention to play a key role in this transition will be actioned through the Guangde manufacturing base build.

Listed as a public limited company on the Shanghai Stock Exchange, GoodWe solar inverters have been used in residential and commercial rooftops, industrial and utility scale systems and range from 0.7kW to 250kW.