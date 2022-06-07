First Manufacturing Hub grant awarded on day one of AMW

Pacific Hoseflex, a hose manufacturing business based in the Gold Coast, has received a nearly $100,000 Manufacturing Hub grant on day one of Australian Manufacturing Week.

“This business is one of 82 manufacturers our Gold Coast Manufacturing Hub staff have engaged with, helping guide and support their teams to adopt advanced manufacturing technology and practices, and connect with peers in the local area to foster growth and develop a collaborative regional network,” Queensland minister for Regional Development and Manufacturing, Glenn Butcher said.

“The hub staff are experts and their expertise is there to help local manufacturers grow their business, create jobs, capture more customers and develop leading edge processes and efficiencies within their business. Manufacturing already contributes $20 billion a year, to the state’s economy and we want to see that build even further.”

Gold Coast Manufacturing Hub director, Geoff Adams, said the past 10 months since the Hub launched had been a busy time getting to understand what each local manufacturer needed and how best to meet those needs.

“We have a clear focus on helping manufacturers modernise, guiding them using our own experience and expertise and connecting them with manufacturing leaders as well as exploring possible funding help,” Adams said.

“These successes so far are just the beginning. Bringing so much manufacturing work to the region, helping the sector thrive, this is all part of building Queensland as the home of manufacturing in Australia.”

The Queensland Manufacturing Hubs received permanent funding to the tune of $17 million, so they can continue to support regional manufacturers to grow their businesses and create local jobs.

“The Hubs are bringing together stakeholders to collaborate and grow regional manufacturing,” Butcher said. “Building local businesses, strengthening their capacity and capability helps local economies by delivering long-term, local jobs.”

More than $54 million has been awarded through Queensland Manufacturing Hub and Made in Queensland Grants, creating or supporting more than 5,500 jobs.

“Our government is focused on delivering critical support to regional manufacturers, after the COVID-19 pandemic, to make sure they have the tools they need to grow and thrive,” Butcher said.

“Australian companies are increasingly looking to local manufacturers to step up and fill gaps exposed in supply chains, so it’s fantastic to see these manufacturing businesses in regional Queensland build and grow, to meet demand.”