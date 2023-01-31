Gold Coast business fills market gap with freeze drying venture

Fertiliser company Plant Doctor has expanded its manufacturing arm with the launch of a new and specialised business AgTech Freeze Drying.

Operating from a 220 square-meter site in Biggera Waters, the purpose-built facility has brought additional jobs to the area and provides a continuous supply of exceptional freeze-dried powdered products.

Plant Doctor owner and managing director Adam Fitzhenry says making the investment was a logical decision given the industry’s growth and the market gap.

“Freeze drying powders is one of the fastest growing markets in the world and it’s an advantageous offering to what we’re currently doing with our food manufacturing arm,” Fitzhenry said.

“There’s a handful of people who specialise in freeze drying and a significant number of people wanting it done, so we’ve seen a bottleneck in this throughout South East Queensland.”

“We provide a comprehensive service to suit the needs of our customers. These services not only include sourcing and producing the freeze-dried products, but we can also provide packaging, labelling and shipping at industry-leading rates if required,” he added.

The Australian family-owned and operated business works on a model that expedites the process and alleviates the wait time and scaling sales issues, and has already secured the business of several ongoing contracts and has received an influx of inquiries since launching.

“We freeze dry on demand, but also stock a number of fast moving white labelled products, so customers can have it immediately rather than having to wait,” Fitzhenry explained.

“This is a model that works particularly well, as the freeze drying process ensures food keeps its maximum nutritional value while extracting moisture that causes spoilage.

“It’s also proven to be one of the best methods to prolong shelf life, preserves the authentic flavours and it enables food products to be versatile, accessible and convenient.”

According to IMARC Group, the global freeze-dried food market is expected to show a compound annual growth rate of 8.15 per cent between 2022 and 2027.

The company’s freeze drying process has been developed to ensure consistency throughout each point of product and runs on 100 per cent carbon-offset green power.

For further information about AgTech Freeze Drying, visit here.