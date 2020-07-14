‘Go Local First’ campaign to support small businesses

The Council of Small Business Organisations Australia (COSBOA) has launched a national campaign to support the recovery of Australia’s small businesses.

The ‘Go Local First’ campaign, funded by the federal government, will urge Australians to buy local products and services to help the small business sector.

The campaign will highlight the vital role of small businesses in the nation’s economic recovery from COVID-19.

Minister for Small and Family Business, Senator the Hon Michaelia Cash said now more than ever Australian small businesses need local communities to back them and support their recovery by choosing to shop with them either in person or online.

“Australians know when they make the choice to go to their local small businesses, they are supporting their local community,” Minister Cash said.

The ‘Go Local First’ campaign will feature numerous small businesses from across Australia including cafes, chemists, retailers, trades, hairdressers, butchers, accountants and bookkeepers.

COSBOA CEO, Peter Strong said small businesses account for just over one-third of Australia’s GDP and an economic recovery will not be possible without small businesses trading and hiring people.

“We want to see Australians out supporting their local grocers, butchers, accounting and legal firms, gardeners, tradespeople, and goods producers like wineries and farmers,” he said. “When you shop locally, your money stays in your community, meaning local small businesses will still be there as we emerge from the COVID-19 crisis.”

Over the coming months, Australians will see the ‘Go Local First’ message on TV, radio, online and in their community.

“Spending with local small businesses keeps money within our communities, helping the local economy thrive,” Minister Cash said.

“The resourcefulness of Australians working together will see us emerge stronger on the other side. I encourage everyone in our local community to actively support this campaign and do whatever you can to back our fantastic small and family businesses and Go Local First.”