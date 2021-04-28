GMG partner with the University of Queensland to develop sustainable aluminium-ion battery

Graphene Manufacturing Group (GMG) have revealed a research agreement with the University of Queensland’s Australian Institute for Bioengineering and Nanotechnology (AIBN) for the manufacture of graphene aluminium-ion batteries.

Commercial battery prototypes will be generated for watches, phones, laptops, electric vehicles and grid storage. GMG have also entered into a license agreement with the University of Queensland’s commercialisation company Uni Quest, for exclusive license of the technology for battery cathodes.

Using technology devised by AIBN Professors Michael Xu, Dr Xiaodan Huang and postdoctoral student Yueqi Kong, the battery charges up to 70 times faster and has a higher sustainability than the lithium-ion battery by making graphene into more efficient electrodes for powering batteries.

AIBN Director Professor Alan Rowan said, “We are delighted to partner with GMG to translate scientific ideas into commercial solutions through the development of more efficient and greener batteries. The batteries are rechargeable for a larger number of cycles without deteriorating performance and are easier to recycle, reducing potential for harmful metals to leak into the environment.”

Aluminium-ion batteries are a safer and greener alternative to lithium-ion, which have been known to cause fires in some mobile phones and demand the extraction of rare earth materials using large amounts of water, then processed with chemicals which can have a negative impact on the environment.

GMG CEO Craig Nicol stated, “To use local raw materials to manufacture battery cells at a competitive cost to replace imported lithium-ion cells is a massive opportunity for GMG and Australia, to reduce supply chain risks and create local jobs.

“We’re excited about developing the commercial prototypes followed by initial production here in Australia – at a location yet to be determined.”