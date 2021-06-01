GLOBALFOUNDRIES, global semiconductor manufacturer, and Raytheon Technologies, aerospace and defence technology company, will collaborate to develop and commercialise a new gallium nitride on silicon (GaN-on-Si) semiconductor that will enable future wireless networks.

Raytheon Technologies will license its proprietary gallium nitride on silicon technology and technical expertise to GLOBALFOUNDRIES, which will develop the new semiconductor at its Fab 9 facility in Burlington, Vermont.

Gallium nitride is a material used to build high-performance semiconductors that can handle significant heat and power levels. This makes it ideal to handle 5G and 6G wireless signals, which require higher performance levels than legacy wireless systems.

Raytheon Technologies was one of the pioneers advancing RF gallium arsenide technology, broadly used in mobile and wireless markets. They were also at the forefront of advancing gallium nitride technology for use in advanced military systems, according to Raytheon Technologies’ chief technology officer Mark Russell.

“Our agreement with GLOBALFOUNDRIES not only demonstrates our common goal to make high performance communications technologies available at an affordable cost to our customers, it continues to prove how investments in advanced defence technologies can improve lives, as well as defend them,” he said.

“I am proud that GLOBALFOUNDRIES’ fab in Essex is leading the way in domestic production of this important 5G-enabling technology and beyond. This is a win for Vermont and a win for the United States,” Senate Appropriations Committee chairman Senator Patrick Leahy said.

“This collaboration between a world-class manufacturer, GLOBALFOUNDRIES, and Raytheon Technologies, a leader in technological innovation, is good news for the nation’s semiconductor supply chain and competitiveness. The technology that will be produced by Vermonters will be a revolution in our lives.”

“GLOBALFOUNDRIES’ innovations have helped drive the evolution of four generations of wireless communications that connect over 4 billion people. Our collaboration with Raytheon Technologies is an important step to ensuring the development and manufacturing capability of solutions for critical future 5G applications,” GLOBALFOUNDRIES CEO Tom Caulfield said.

“This partnership will enable everything from AI-supported phones and driverless cars to the smart grid, as well as governments’ access to data and networks which are essential to national security.”

The new GaN offering will increase RF performance and maintain production and operational costs. This will enable customers to achieve new levels of power and power-added efficiency to meet evolving 5G and 6G millimetre-wave operating frequency standards.

This collaboration marks the latest of several strategic partnerships for GLOBALFOUNDRIES in delivering differentiated solutions. Over the past 10 years, the company has invested $15B in US semiconductor development. It is doubling its planned investment in 2021 to expand global capacity and support growing demand from the US government and industry customers, for secure processing and connectivity applications.