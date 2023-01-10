Global powerhouse Techstars joins Sydney’s Tech Central district

Minister for enterprise, investment and trade Alister Henskens said securing Techstars would cement Tech Central as a global innovation hub, with more support for global and local accelerators and incubators to follow later in the year.

“Already home to global powerhouses such as Atlassian, Canva, ROKT and Safety Culture, Tech Central will support the growth of next-generation cutting-edge companies with the addition of Techstars, one of the largest pre-seed investors in the world,” Henskens said.

“Techstars graduates include 20 $1B+ companies, startups that went on to raise millions of dollars, employ thousands of people and list publicly on stock exchanges around the world.

“This is a major coup for Tech Central and proves that the NSW Government’s focus on growing the economy is attracting global companies and turbocharging our innovation ecosystem.”

Work to strengthen the New South Wales startup ecosystem and SME capability is one of the key pillars in the new Emerging Digital Technologies Strategy launch, which outlines how the New South Wales Government is growing the state’s innovation ecosystem to drive long-term equitable economic growth and competitiveness on the world stage.

Applications for the Techstars Tech Central Sydney Accelerator opened yesterday with a focus on seed and early-stage founders who are building businesses across Artifical Intelligence, fintech, advanced manufacturing, cloud computing, robotics, cyber security, quantum computing, creative tech, and climate tech.

“Techstars firmly believes anyone, anywhere can be a world-changing entrepreneur. From our location in Tech Central, founders will have the opportunity to participate in an accelerator program that will build upon their entrepreneurial skills, help them find product market fit, and uncover innovative solutions that can make lasting impact across the community,” Techstars CEO Mäelle Gavet said.

For further information on the Techstars Accelerator Program and to apply, visit here.