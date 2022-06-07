Global manufacturer PPG appoints new vice president

PPG, a global chemical manufacturer, has announced Joe Gette as its new vice president, deputy general counsel and secretary.

In this new role, Gette will assume corporate secretary responsibilities while continuing to provide oversight and support for the company’s global M&A activities. He will also have oversight responsibility for securities, labor and employment and commercial legal activities for PPG’s US and Latin America, North and South regions.

Gette will continue to report to Anne Foulkes, PPG’s senior vice president, general counsel and current secretary.

“Joe’s vast experience and proven leadership capabilities will be invaluable in his new role. He has a wealth of experience in many areas of law and has consistently provided valuable and practical counsel across the organisation,” Foulkes said. “This experience will serve him well as he takes on this new and very important role in the company.”

Gette is a sponsor for PPG’s LGBTQ+ Employee Resource Network (ERN) and is a member of the company’s Women’s Leadership Network. He joined PPG in 2005 as an assistant counsel and has

held roles of increasing responsibility since that time in supporting several PPG business units, regional operations and serving as the lead transactional lawyer for the company.

Prior to joining PPG, he worked for the law firm K&L Gates. Gette earned his undergraduate degree from Allegheny College and his law degree from Vanderbilt University.

PPG has developed and delivered paints, coatings and special materials for almost 140 years. With headquarters in Pittsburgh, PPG operates in over 75 countries for industries such as construction, consumer products, industrial and transportation markets, and aftermarkets.