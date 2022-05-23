Glass manufacturer takes centre stage in Geelong

North Geelong glass manufacturer Viridian Glass will produce 220 panes of architectural glass for the $140 million redevelopment of Geelong Arts Centre.

Viridian is equipped with the world’s most advanced architectural glass processing equipment, playing a vital role in the landmark project that is set to transform Geelong’s cultural and creative heart.

At its purpose-built facility, the company is processing, toughening, ceramically printing, double glazing and laminating the glass panes for the redevelopment.

The Geelong Arts Centre order is an exciting new chapter for the manufacturer and its staff of 75 at the North Geelong facility, while glass manufactured locally also reduces the risk of supply-chain delays on the project which is expected to be completed in late 2023.

Lendlease and Development Victoria have partnered with Geelong’s Industry Capability Network (ICN) to ensure that work on the redevelopment is creating local jobs and providing local companies with opportunity for growth.

When complete, the Arts Centre will be home to the largest regional performing arts centre in the country.

Danny Pearson, Minister for Creative Industries, said when local creativity and local industry come together, great things can happen.

“Geelong Arts Centre is not only a cultural and creative gamechanger for Geelong, it’s also providing a massive boost for local jobs and businesses.”

“We’re backing Victoria’s multi-billion-dollar creative economy so it can keep delivering the jobs Victorians need and the cultural experiences they love.”