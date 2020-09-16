Gladstone steel fabricator’s competitiveness boosted

Gladstone manufacturer Global Manufacturing Group will boost its international competitiveness with upgraded equipment thanks to $257,167 from the Palaszczuk Government’s Manufacturing Hubs Grant Program.

Minister for Regional Development and Manufacturing and Member for Gladstone Glenn Butcher said the new CNC bevel plasma cutting machine will allow GMG to increase production, take on more clients, ramp up export plans and create local jobs.

“Our government’s strong health response to the global COVID-19 pandemic means we can deliver Queensland’s economic plan to build back better and an important part of that plan is support for Queensland’s manufacturing sector,” Butcher said.

“We’re doing this through initiatives like the Manufacturing Hubs Grant Program – to take Queensland manufacturers to the next level as we Unite and Recover for Queensland jobs now, but most importantly, jobs of the future.

“This grant will give the GMG the opportunity to put on six new workers and expand their business.

“This is great news for the local manufacturing industry.

GMG General Manager Alan Watkin said the company has been servicing the local Gladstone regions refineries, marine, construction, rail and defence sectors since 1990.

“With this new technology, the Gladstone site will be more efficient and competitive in regards to pipe processing and spooling,” Mr Watkin said.

“The CNC plasma cutter will help in our plans to expand our national footprint and international export opportunities to supply quality piping products.

“With increased capability, we will be able to bid on large local and national projects. With the elimination of manual handling for the processes we will use the CNC plasma cutter for, we’ll increase output by 60 per cent and have a safer workplace.”

Butcher said Queensland’s manufacturing industry employs around 165,000 people and contributes around $20 billion per annum to the state economy across the last decade.

“This government wants to see Queensland continue being a powerhouse manufacturer, which is why we are investing in local manufacturers as we unite and recover through this Covid-19 affected economy,” he said.

Butcher said the $13.5 million Manufacturing Hubs Grant Program supports the regional manufacturing sector to implement and deliver world leading technologies, processes and practices.

“Financial assistance in the form of grants between $5,000 and $1 million is available to eligible businesses to help build their manufacturing capabilities through technology adoption, skills and training business development as well as services through the Advanced Robotics for Manufacturing Hub,” he said.