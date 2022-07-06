Ginkgo Bioworks opens new Melbourne office

A biotech company, Ginkgo Bioworks, has officially opened its office in Melbourne, established by mRNA Victoria. Ginkgo will partner with the local biotech sector to deliver its cell engineering platform.

Bolstering Victoria’s mRNA research and manufacturing, Ginkgo has developed a cell engineering platform that can deliver breakthroughs to a wide range of sectors. This includes pharmaceuticals, industrial chemicals, and food and agriculture, and it is keen to tap into Victoria’s biomedical manufacturing capabilities.

“Ginkgo Bioworks is committed to working with best-in-class partners to build the infrastructure for a global bioeconomy,” Gingko Bioworks senior director business development Natalie Curach said.

“We look forward to engaging with the biotech community in Melbourne and in Australia more broadly as we unlock the potential of synthetic biology to solve some of the most pressing challenges facing our world today.”

Minister for Innovation, Medical Research and the Digital Economy, Jaala Pulford welcomed Ginkgo executives as they opened the doors to their new base for Australia and New Zealand operations.

“Ginkgo Bioworks is the largest synthetic biology company in the world and we are thrilled to welcome them into our biotech community of researchers, product developers, founders and investors,” Pulford said.

“Local companies will be able to access the breakthrough technologies Ginkgo is capable of – further cementing Melbourne’s reputation as a world leader in these fields.”

Ginkgo’s innovative cell programming has supported breakthroughs in diagnostics and vaccine design, as well as ongoing research and development of living medicines, therapeutic proteins, and gene and cell therapies.

The company also played a key role in the COVID-19 response and global biosecurity efforts, partnering with Moderna and Aldevron to optimise production of raw materials for making mRNA vaccine.

The new office will be located at Melbourne Connect in Parkville, a purpose-built innovation hub designed to connect researchers, students, government and industry.