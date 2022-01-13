Gilmour Space fires up Australia’s largest rocket engine test

Rocket engineers at Gilmour Space Technologies have greeted the new year with a successful 110-kilonewton test fire of the most powerful rocket engine ever developed in Australia.

The 75-second test was a major milestone for Gilmour Space, which is developing Australian Made rockets that will be capable of launching 300 to 4,000kg satellites and payloads into low earth and other orbits over the next five years.

“What you see here is the main engine that will power the first and second stages of our three-stage Eris rocket to space,” Gilmour Space Technologies CEO Adam Gilmour said.

“It was a successful test. We achieved our expected full thrust of 110 kilonewtons (or 25,000 pounds-force) over the 75 seconds, and our team will be moving on to the final engine qualification campaign next month.”

Strategically, the test was also a demonstration of Australia’s first sovereign launch capability.

“It is no small thing to say that we’ve developed Australia’s largest rocket engine; and that it could have significant flow-on benefits for the commercial, civil and defence space sectors,” Gilmour said.

On where and when Eris will be launched, the company is currently seeking approvals from state and federal government agencies to green light a small orbital spaceport at the Abbot Point State Development Area in Bowen, North Queensland.

“With timely assessments and approvals from relevant authorities, we hope to be able to launch Australia’s first sovereign-made rocket from Queensland sometime in the latter half of 2022,” Gilmour said.

