Gladstone has been selected as the location for The Hydrogen Utility’s (H2U) latest project, a multi-billion dollar chemical complex for industrial-scale production of green hydrogen and ammonia.

“A project of this scale requires a large, accessible site, where complex industrial processing can occur,” Minister for State Development, Cameron Dick, said.

“With green hydrogen and ammonia emerging as a strong, competitive energy source, we are really pleased that Gladstone is on the radar for companies seeking to establish large-scale industrial projects.

“This will assist to diversify Gladstone’s economy and provide secure, ongoing operation jobs for workers and income for their families,” Dick said.

H2U have purchased a 171-hectare site at Yarwun in the Gladstone State Development Area, which is in close proximity to the export precinct at Fisherman’s Landing.

The Australian-based hydrogen infrastructure developer and renewable energy integrator also operates a green hydrogen power plant facility in South Australia, at Port Lincoln.

“H2-HubGladstone will be built in stages to integrate up to 3 GW in electrolysis plant, and up to 5,000 tonnes per day ammonia production capacity,” CEO and founder of H2U, Dr Attilio Pigneri, said.

“The integration of mature technologies – such as electrolysis and ammonia synthesis – at industrial scale, powered by 100 per cent renewable power supply, meets the emerging demand for decarbonised products in the energy, chemicals and mobility markets of North Asia.”

“Japan for example, has developed a well-structured, 30-year plan to transition its energy economy, where green hydrogen and ammonia imports will play a key role in the decarbonisation of its power and industry sectors,” Pigneri said.

“Queensland with its strong existing trading relationships with Japan is well placed to capitalise on the opportunities from this new industry, including sustained investment in renewable energy generation, and the transition of jobs and skills from extractive resources to a future-proof industry.”

“Gladstone is an obvious choice for locating industrial-scale green hydrogen and ammonia facilities: its existing skill base, industrial port eco-system, and strategic location in the Queensland grid, all contribute to provide a unique springboard for the establishment of this new industry.”

With the land in Gladstone secured under contract, the project will now move into master planning and detailed feasibility, targeting approvals by 2023 and its first operation in 2025.