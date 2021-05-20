Local Western Australian company Georgiou Group has manufactured the largest Tee-roff bridge beams in the state, installed over the weekend as part of the METRONET Thornlie-Cockburn Link project.

The ten 50 metre beams were constructed at the Georgiou Group precast yard in Hazelmere, each beam consisting of 14,000kg of reinforced steel, 120 stressing tendons and 73 cubic metres of concrete. The weight of each of these beams equals 197 tonnes and took 10 workers and two concrete pump trucks three days to manufacture.

“METRONET is about supporting local West Australian jobs and our local manufacturing industry – these bridge beams are a great example,” Transport Minister Rita Saffioti said.

“Not only are they the biggest Tee-roff bridge beams ever built in Western Australia, they were manufactured locally in Hazelmere. More than 1,680 local jobs will be supported through the Thornlie-Cockburn Link project over the next few years, while hundreds more will be created on other major projects in our southern suburbs that complement this project including the North Lake Road Bridge.”

Seven of the beams have been installed over the weekend, with the remaining three to be installed as the project progresses on the new Ranford Road Bridge. The bridge will be made longer and higher to future-proof the rail corridor and will have six general traffic lanes with three in each direction, bus lanes and a shared path on each side.

“This new structure will help future-proof the road network ahead of a projected increase in demand for access to surrounding businesses, industrial areas and of course the future Thornlie-Cockburn Link train station at Ranford Road,” Saffioti said.

Tee-roff is a specially designed beam developed in Victoria, first used in Western Australia on the Northam Bypass project in 2011. They have become the preferred superstructure form for bridges with a range of 20-45 metres, as they enable the bridge’s longer span, use less material and reduce the overall bridge load.

When the 17.5km Thornlie-Cockburn Link is complete, passengers using Ranford Road Station will be able to travel to Perth in about 29 minutes.

The Western Australian government currently has nine METRONET projects under construction in total.