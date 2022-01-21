GenT device developed to convert waste into electricity for industry

A thermovoltaic device that will convert infrared energy from waste heat sources into electricity is being developed by technology company, PhosEnergy, and the University of South Australia in collaboration with the Innovative Manufacturing Cooperative Research Centre (IMCRC).

The $314,000 research project, based at the University of South Australia’s Future Industries Institute (FII), will leverage PhosEnergy’s existing beta-voltaic technology and adapt it to create an efficient cost-effective device known as “GenT.”

Waste heat capture and utilisation technology has been identified as a growth area on the Recycling and Clean Energy National Manufacturing Priority roadmap. It represents a key strategy for improving energy efficiency across Australia.

PhosEnergy managing director Bryn Jones is excited to be working with IMCRC and the FII to develop a product that will advance energy efficiency across a broad range of industry sectors.

“The GenT project epitomises PhosEnergy’s focus, which is to utilise innovative manufacturing and technology to convert underutilised or waste resources into valuable products,” Jones said.

“The IMCRC funding will enable us to accelerate the commercialisation of our technology by providing the resources we need to construct prototypes and determine their suitability across a range of applications.”

University of South Australia’s Professor Drew Evans said that FII researchers look forward to supporting PhosEnergy to develop and deliver an Australian technology with the potential to become a new, renewable energy source for industry.

“For the University of South Australia, the GenT project represents a new opportunity for our materials and manufacturing research to drive economic and social impact for our partners and Australia,” Evans said.

“The GenT project will utilise our expertise in materials R&D to help PhosEnergy develop a product of significant benefit to Australia’s and the world’s energy sector.”

IMCRC deputy CEO Dr Jason Coonan said the 12-month project is a great example of how industry can use Australian manufacturing and scientific expertise to address challenges and create scalable solutions to global issues.