Myriota, the leader in low-cost and long battery life satellite connectivity for the Internet of Things (IoT), has announced a new partnership with Future Fleet International, an Australian telematics provider that delivers advanced fleet management solutions.

Future Fleet will develop a new vehicle and asset tracking technology – the NX-01 intelligent tracking solution – underpinned by Myriota’s low-power IoT technology and satellite connectivity.

The partnership will provide Future Fleet customers across agriculture, mining, and logistics and transport with a more reliable and cost-effective tracking solution to complement traditional cellular-based GPS tracking devices especially in remote and isolated areas.

Future Fleet general manager Richard Saad said the partnership will allow for more reliable and cost-effective technology by revolutionising how customers track and manage their assets.

“Future Fleet has always been a customer-centric business, providing the best service and technologies possible to our customer base,” he said.

“When analysing the IoT landscape as a whole, we knew quickly that we wanted to partner with Myriota as they’ve consistently been ahead of the competition in driving innovation in IoT and growing a global network. We’re thrilled to work closely with Myriota and bring its global network of satellite IoT connectivity to our customers.”

Powered by Myriota’s pioneering satellite IoT connectivity, Future Fleet plans to advance its capabilities across fleet management with the first asset tracking device on Myriota’s global network. Myriota’s patented direct-to-orbit transmission is the perfect fit for the mobile asset tracking industry with its ability to transmit data without the need for terrestrial infrastructure anywhere in the world.

Myriota CEO Alex Grant said the partnership is a testament to the forward-thinking nature of both organisations.

“Together, we’re creating an opportunity to not only rapidly advance the capabilities of the transport and logistics sector at large, but also lower the sector’s carbon footprint through optimised routes and reduced fuel consumption,” he said.

“Future Fleet’s new NX-01 intelligent tracking solution is the culmination of two best of breed companies working together, providing transport organisations with a distinct advantage over their competition and total visibility of their assets.”

Founded in 2003 and headquartered in Queensland, Future Fleet provides advanced telematics for fleet management across Australia and New Zealand, with plans to expand into global markets.

Australian provider of multi modal transport, Keolis Downer, has been a customer of Future Fleet for more than five years.

Kleos Downer Queensland state manager Rolf Mitchell said the partnership to develop an innovative asset tracking solution for a global coverage network was an exciting one.

“Keolis Downer is a national people transport organisation and we rely on asset tracking solutions as they are critical to our day-to-day operations for maximising and monitoring driver efficiency and improving resource allocation and providing the best customer service experience,” he said.

“Future Fleet International have been a trusted and supportive partner with our company in this space and this partnership between them and Myriota may benefit our organisation with new innovations as well as the logistics and transport industry as whole.”

The new partnership is due to launch in the last quarter of 2020.