The federal government is further backing start-up businesses on the NSW South Coast to recover from the bushfire season and COVID-19 pandemic.

The Bega Valley Innovation Hub is one of the latest recipients of the Incubator Support Initiative, and will use its $250,000 grant to help regional business owners access its specialised business acceleration program.

Minister for Industry, Science and Technology, Karen Andrews, said the funding will further support businesses in the region in the wake of a difficult and disruptive year.

“This funding will allow more entrepreneurs to connect and collaborate with their local community and access high quality business advice so they can get back on their feet,” Andrews said.

“In partnership with the University of Wollongong and the iAccelerate network, the Bega Valley Innovation Hub will also support up to 20 new start-up businesses and create a number of new skilled new jobs, boosting employment and economic recovery in the region.

“This support builds on other assistance we’ve provided through the Entrepreneurs’ Programme’s Strengthening Business service, which is dedicated to getting businesses affected by the bushfires back on track.”

Other recent recipients of Incubator Support Initiative grants include:

Hatch Quarter, which will use its $250,000 grant to support first generation migrant and refugee start-ups looking to expand into the Middle East and North Africa region.

Western Sydney University, which will use its $250,000 grant to establish the “Startup SydWest-Global Connections” accelerator program in Sydney with a specific focus on supporting first generation, migrant and refugee tech start-ups.

CoHort Space, a Queensland-based incubator, which will use its $150,000 grant to develop and facilitate one of the state’s first health and wellness accelerator programs.

The City of Adelaide will use its $190,000 grant to establish The Smart City Support Program designed to unlock industry development and economic growth by creating opportunities for urban technology trials in Adelaide.

Since 2016, $26 million in funding has been awarded under the Incubator Support Initiative. Incubator Support Initiative grants are part of the Australian Government’s Entrepreneurs’ Programme and assist incubators to support Australian start-ups with an international focus.