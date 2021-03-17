Funding helping Logan PPE manufacturing expansion

Logan manufacturer Imaging Solutions will expand local testing, manufacturing and production of essential personal protective equipment (PPE) for imaging diagnostic procedures, thanks to support from the Queensland Government.

Treasurer and Minister for Investment Cameron Dick said funding from the Queensland Government’s Essential Goods and Supply Chain Program will help the company to address increased demand for PPE for imaging diagnostic procedures due to COVID-19.

“Patients presenting with more extreme symptoms associated with COVID-19 nationally and internationally have led to a spike in imaging procedures such x-rays and CT scans, this coupled with more stringent hygiene procedures for the associated reusable PPE has led to increased demand,” the Treasurer said.

“Imaging Solutions has been manufacturing reliable, safe and affordable imaging-related PPE for the last five years.

“With this funding it will expand existing manufacturing capacity, enhance testing facilities via adoption of new-to-Australia capability and introduce new innovative technology to support the local manufacturing of the core materials needed to produce its range of specialised PPE products.

“As well as contributing towards keeping our critical essential health workers safe, this funding will support up to 15 new local jobs and reduce reliance on imported PPE imaging supplies.”

Dick said the Queensland Government was continuing to back Queensland businesses and manufacturers to expand production capacity, especially in the space of health PPE and medical devices.

“COVID-19 has completely changed the way our world and government operate, and we want to ensure Queensland is prepared should we face another pandemic like this again,” he said.

Dick said the Essential Goods and Supply Chain Program was created to ensure existing Queensland manufacturers can reprioritise or pivot production and make essential goods such as personal protective equipment, health consumables and devices.

Glenn Honey, managing director of Imaging Solutions, said the company was excited to move forward with expanding its local manufacturing facilities.

“This funding will help Imaging Solutions to ramp up production to meet national and international demand for critical PPE while supporting local jobs,” Mr Honey said.

“We’re appreciative of the Queensland Government’s support and applaud the foresight in backing local Queensland manufacturers to produce more PPE locally and reduce reliance on overseas supplies.”