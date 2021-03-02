Funding in Gladstone for high-tech manufacturing and jobs

Gladstone manufacturer Mecha – Engineered Mechanical Solutions has been awarded funding through the Palaszczuk Government’s Regional Manufacturing Hubs Grants program to adopt world-leading technology and processes.

Minister for Regional Development, Manufacturing and Water Glenn Butcher said Mecha would receive $243,605 from the $13.5 million program.

“This funding provides an exciting opportunity for Mecha to undertake a rapid reverse engineering project which will allow multiple organisations within the region to collaborate and reverse engineer parts on a large scale, Butcher said.

“Mecha’s new advanced manufacturing equipment will include hand-held and in-situ 3D Laser scanners, a 3D printer for proto-typing, a holographic wall for design and display, and software to integrate and operate the equipment.

“Currently, the process to procure parts from overseas and interstate is liable to disruptions.

“Through this new Rapid Reverse Engineering system Mecha will be able to manufacture plant and equipment spare right here in Central Queensland, retain local jobs and create new high-value roles.”

Mecha’s CEO Matthew Canniffe explained the grant has given the company the opportunity to leap into technological areas that were not thought possible in early 2020.

“Our concept for the 3D scanning, prototyping and local manufacture of parts has been endorsed by our clients and we appreciate and know that our clients and other stakeholders will benefit from the new technology,” Canniffe said.

“We have managed to protect 42 jobs at Mecha through continuous improvement and create 2 new skilled jobs through the technology enabled by the grant.

“This technology will create many more jobs for locals when it becomes broadly adopted in the very near future.

“Gladstone will now become home for a technology that opens up opportunities for manufacturing and engineering alike in ways not previously possible.”

The $13.5 million Manufacturing Hubs Grant Program supports the regional manufacturing sector to implement and deliver world leading technologies, processes and practices. Financial assistance from $5,000 up to $1 million is available to eligible businesses.