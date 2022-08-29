New funding to boost Victoria’s defence sector

The Victorian government has announced new funding to support local manufacturers and businesses to help compete for and win lucrative defence contracts.

Ben Caroll, minister for Industry Support and Recovery, announced that Dan Andrews’ Labor government will utilise $10 million from its Victorian Land Systems Fund to support local businesses to join Hanwha Defense Australia’s supply chain to deliver the $1 billion LAND 8116 Self Propelled Howitzer program.

The funding will be distributed through a targeted investment stream and the Supply Chain Uplift Program, which provides grants of up to $100,000 for Victorian small to medium-size businesses to improve their capabilities.

Caroll said the funding aimed to maximise opportunities for local businesses and manufacturers to enter Hanwha’s supply chain, thereby ensuring more Victorian-made components were used in the company’s products worldwide. “The Supply Chain Uplift Program is aimed at lifting standards across Victorian SMEs and making them more competitive suppliers to Hanwha, securing more local jobs and setting them up for other lucrative contracts,” he said.

Hanwha Defense Australia chief executive officer Richard Cho said, “the Land Systems Fund from the Victorian Government will allow Hanwha Defense Australia to invest in both our growth and that of our supply chain.”

John Eren, member of parliament for Lara said the state was backing local companies to be part of Hanhwa’s ongoing success in the Geelong region, which secures more jobs for the community.

Hanwha successfully bid for LAND 8116 and is one of the two finalists for the multibillion-dollar LAND 400 Phase 3 Infantry Fighting Vehicle program that are selected by the Commonwealth Government. They are also in the process of establishing an Armoured Vehicle Centre of Excellence at the Avalon Airport Industrial Precinct, which will create over 300 highly skilled jobs in design, engineering, and manufacturing, thus boosting the state’s defence capabilities.

Currently, over 6,300 business provide services to the defence sector in Victoria. The sector contributes to $8.4 billion to the state’s economy each year and supports around 24,300 jobs across the industry.