Four in five shoppers believe buying Australian-made is important

New research shows Australians’ preference for Australian-made goods hasn’t wavered, according to data collected by Australian market research company Roy Morgan.

The data found that more than four in five (86 per cent) Australians say buying Australian-made products is important to them. While very few people, only 2 per cent, said buying Australian-made wasn’t important to them.

Most Australians (67 per cent) stated in the survey that they ‘often’ or ‘always’ buy Australian-made products, citing supporting local jobs and the economy as their reason for doing so, followed by the quality or reliability of Australian-made products.

Over one- third (35 per cent) of Aussies also claimed to purchase more Australian-made products now than before the pandemic. The research also found that buying Australian products made shoppers feel good.

Roy Morgan CEO Michele Levine said that buying Australian-made drives a strong emotional response in consumers, with many Australians saying they feel positive or proud when they buy Australian-made.

“A large majority of four in five Australians indicated feeling a positive emotion when they buy Australian-made products. Generally, people feel positive that they are able to support Australian jobs, with supporting ethical practices also a key reason Australians feel good about buying Australian-made, particularly for those aged under 35,” said Levine.

Almost all (99 per cent) Australians aged 18 and over are aware of the Australian Made logo, with the logo having the highest recognition of any certification mark in Australia.

Trust in the Australian Made logo is also high. 93 per cent of Australians are confident products displaying the mark are made or grown in Australia.

Levine advised Australian consumers trust the Australian Made logo because they know products displaying it have been made in Australia and are perceived to be of a high quality, safe and reliable.

“Australians place their trust in the logo because it is well known and has a long history of representing Australia. They trust the products displaying it have been independently certified as authentically Australian-made.

“The high level of trust in the Australian Made logo compares favourably to other certification marks and to the most trusted brands in Australia from Roy Morgan’s ongoing Risk Monitor, which tracks trust and distrust of around 1,000 brands each year.”

In the research, consumers associated the following attributes with the Australian Made logo – supporting local jobs and employment (97 per cent), safe (94 per cent), high quality (94 per cent), reliable (93 per cent), use of ethical labour (90 per cent), good value (85 per cent), sustainable (80 per cent), expensive (80 per cent) and environmentally friendly (80 per cent).

Australian Made chief executive, Ben Lazzaro, said these latest results are pleasing but come as no surprise, with the Australian Made logo long regarded as Australia’s most recognised, trusted and loved country of origin symbol.

Lazzaro said, “The Australian Made logo has a proven 35-year track record in making the ‘Australian connection’, with more and more brands choosing it to promote their Australian credentials. Over 4400 companies are licensed to use the logo on thousands of products sold here and worldwide.

“When you buy Australian Made and Grown products, you know what you are getting—products grown in our clean, green environment and made to the highest of manufacturing standards. At the same time, you are pumping money back into the economy, which helps to keep Aussie jobs, strengthen local industries and supports local communities.

So, whether you’re doing the weekly grocery shopping, buying gifts online, or sourcing supplies for a major project, look for the trusted Australian Made logo and make sure it’s authentically Australian.”