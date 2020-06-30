Australian bed, mattress and bedding retailer, Forty Winks, has partnered with the Australian Made Campaign to highlight its continued support of Australian manufacturers and their products.

For many years, Forty Winks has offered consumers an extensive range of high-quality Australian Made mattresses, bedroom furniture and top-of-bed accessories, through its expansive network of more than 100 family-owned and operated stores.

“As an Australian Made Retail Partner, Forty Winks is committed to providing its customers with a wide variety of genuine Australian products both in-store and online, while offering a valuable channel to market for Australia’s furniture, mattress and bedding manufacturers. This commitment is set to be further enhanced through a strengthened partnership with the famous Australian Made logo,” Australian Made chief executive Ben Lazzaro said.

“Aussie manufacturers are renowned for crafting some of the finest products in the world, produced to Australia’s high quality and safety standards. We applaud Forty Winks for its support of these local industries. They are investing in local jobs and businesses, which has tremendous flow-on effects for the economy and broader community.”

“Forty Winks is a proudly Australian owned and operated brand, represented in every state and territory by local family franchisees who provide employment to well over 600 Australians,” Forty Winks chief executive, David Edwards said.

“As an iconic Australian brand, Forty Winks is passionate about supporting local manufacturers and this rekindled partnership with Australian Made will further bolster our commitment to stocking Australian made product in every store.”

According to Roy Morgan research, the majority (60 per cent) of Australians have a preference for Australia-made furniture and home furnishings, with most also preferring (57 per cent) Australian-made mattresses, pillows, quilts and bedding.

Almost all Australians (99 per cent) are aware of the Australian Made logo, with the vast majority (84 per cent) associating it with supporting local jobs and employment and over half with products that are of high quality (58 per cent) and are produced using ethical labour (57 per cent).