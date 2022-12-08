Former WA MP to steer South-West advanced manufacturing hub

Former minister for state development, tourism and small business, Clive Brown, has been appointed as chair of the South West Advanced Manufacturing and Technology Hub (SW AMTECH) steering group.

Brown brings a strong background in industry to the role, having previously been a director of CI Resources and director of Phosphate Resources as well as a consultant to the sector.

As chair of the steering group, Brown will provide independent advice to the government, through the minister for regional development, on the vision and benefits of the SW AMTECH.

He will work closely with key stakeholders of government, industry, and the community with the aim of unlocking the potential of the South-West’s manufacturing sector through the SW AMTECH project.

The Western Australian Government has said the Bunbury-Geographe region presents a unique opportunity to establish a hub that co-locates manufacturing, research and training for the purpose of fostering innovative opportunities for industry collaboration.

The sector can leverage off the strengths of the critical minerals-rich South-West region that boasts established transport networks linked to worldwide supply chains.

The Western Australian Government has identified technology and advanced manufacturing as a priority economic sector that will help to grow and diversify the economy, create jobs, and secure the State’s long-term future.

Regional development minister Alannah MacTiernan said, “The advanced manufacturing enterprises are hidden gems exporting high quality manufactured goods, particularly for the mining sector, around the globe.

“We recognise this exceptional capability could translate into something bigger, so have been working hard to advance the development of a common user hub.

“It is great Clive has agreed to chair the South West Advanced Manufacturing and Technology Hub (SW AMTECH) steering group.”