Ford Australia selects Merrifield as major DC

One of Australia’s largest automotive parts distribution centres will open at Merrifield Business Park in late 2021. The new purpose-built parts distribution facility, to be constructed by Texco, will comprise a 50,580 sqm warehouse, 900 sqm office occupying a site of 87,691 sqm and features a 5-Star Green Energy rating, super awning and 14.6 metre clearance height to enable Ford to store parts for current and future generation cars.

Leading Australian developers MAB and GPC confirming Ford Australia has signed a 10 year pre-lease for a 51,480 sqm facility.

It will also offer Ford staff onsite parking facilities, a cafeteria and a walking track within the Merrifield Business Park, where it joins a growing network of businesses including Dulux, D’Orsogna and Steritech.

The new logistics facility represents the biggest investment in Ford Australia’s parts business in 60 years.

MAB General Manager Commercial and Industrial, Michael Martin, said Merrifield Business Park’s close proximity to key rail, road and airport infrastructure, along with the ability to efficiently service the eastern seaboard helped secure the deal.

“Merrifield Business Park is becoming a preferred location in the North for large warehousing, manufacturing, distribution and storage facilities, due to its scale and proximity to the Hume Freeway”, he said.

“The facility will consolidate Ford’s spare parts operations into one purpose-built facility and help them service their customers faster and more efficiently. We look forward to welcoming them in 2021.”

Kay Hart, President & CEO of Ford Australia and New Zealand, said adding Merrifield as a fifth site to Ford’s existing four-site footprint in Victoria was an important step in continually improving service for customers and dealers.

“Our focus is on giving our customers the best experience possible, and that means making sure we have an efficient parts supply system for both our dealers and Ford owners,” said Hart.

“With space and great transport infrastructure links, this new site will enable us to store and distribute the parts we need for the current and future generations of vehicles, including electrified vehicles. It will also give our team the space it needs to grow our business into the future.

“We know that it isn’t enough to offer great vehicles; we also need to offer exceptional customer service and to support our dealers to do that. That’s why this investment is so important to us.”

CBRE was the advisor and broker on the deal, led by Victorian Executive Managing Director Dean Hunt and Associate Director Daniel Eramo.

“The preparation prior to the launch of Ford’s lease requirement has ensured that the right building solution is being delivered to meet Ford’s needs,” Eramo said.

“The process we undertook identified Merrifield Business Park as the ultimate location, matched with competitive market terms.”

Melbourne-based industrial construction specialists Texco will design and construct the purpose-built facility, working closely with MAB and Ford Australia to meet its logistics and workplace requirements.

“We’re excited to be building Ford Australia’s new parts distribution solution and will be working closely with them to deliver a facility that provides a more efficient storage and distribution outcome” Texco Co-founder and Director Tom Bull said.

One of the fastest growing communities in Victoria, Merrifield will eventually become the largest mixed-use masterplanned community in the state, with 4000 residents already calling it home.

Merrifield City will open its first retail stage including a Coles supermarket later this year, with a primary school, community centre and sports grounds to come in 2021.

Merrifield Business Park in Mickleham will be the largest business park in Victoria when completed. Bigger than the Melbourne CBD, it will span 415 hectares and create up to 25,000 jobs.

The estate offers sites up to 30 hectares with the ability to offer lots for sale or deliver pre-lease and turn-key solutions with purpose-built facilities.