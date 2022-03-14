Flinders welcomes investment pledge in Factory of the Future

South Australian Labor leader, Peter Malinauskas, has pledged to invest $4 million into the Factory of the Future development at the Tonsley Innovation District.

Flinders University pro vice-chancellor (Research Impact), Professor John Spoehr, says the funding to create a Manufacturing Growth Accelerator program (MGA) will be supplemented by a $2 million investment to the new initiative by the university.

Spoehr, who’s also director of Flinders University’s Australian Industrial Transformation Institute, also says it will help South Australian manufacturers harness opportunities available for suppliers through participation in major naval shipbuilding projects. This includes the Hunter Class Frigate program being delivered by the university’s foundation partner, BAE Systems Maritime Australia.

“The Factory of the Future at Line Zero at Tonsley Innovation District is driving industrial transformation and positioning South Australia to be at the forefront of industry 4.0 technologies,” Spoehr said.

“This investment will be welcomed by small and medium enterprises and large business alike for making available a ‘real world’ industrial scale test bed at the former automotive manufacturing plant.”

It will also make the facilities and brainpower more available to firms seeking for assistance with research.

“The Factory of the Future is focused on leveraging opportunities for companies linked to the multi-billion dollar continuous naval shipbuilding program,” Spoehr said.

“The new program will enable companies to test their products and systems for potential application in shipbuilding and adjacent sectors. The announcement demonstrates strong bipartisan commitment to manufacturing innovation in South Australia.”