BHP flat-pack iron ore cars to advance WA manufacturing

An industry-first initiative to construct 140 ‘flat pack’ iron ore cars over the next four years in Perth will develop capability and boost Western Australia’s manufacturing sector.

The initiative is part of a collaboration between BHP, UGL, and QRRS, and is supported by the Western Australia State Government.

In an initial trial, BHP shipped ore car components from QRRS’s factory in China to UGL’s Bassendean facility as ‘flat packs’, where the UGL team assembled, welded and commissioned the cars before delivering them to BHP’s Pilbara operations.

Western Australia premier Mark McGowan said, “This project is a testament to the work of our Iron Ore Railcar Wagons Manufacturing and Maintenance Action Group, which is committed to boosting local manufacturing and securing local jobs.”

BHP’s asset president WA Iron Ore, Brandon Craig said, “BHP makes a significant contribution to the WA economy, and we want to keep building and strengthening that contribution through more local manufacturing.

“We are taking the first important step by working together with the expert teams at UGL and QRRS to build ore cars right here in WA.”

For over a decade, iron ore cars have traditionally been built offshore. On average, BHP orders several hundred each year.

To date, five iron ore cars have been completed and delivered to the Pilbara.

A further 15 are due to be built and delivered by February 2023. At least 12 UGL jobs have been sustained through the project.

Following the trial’s early success, BHP has committed to constructing an additional 120 cars over the next four years in WA, with the potential to create dozens more local jobs.

BHP is continuing to build local content through manufacturing and maintenance opportunities to ensure the local ore car supply chain is sustainable and competitive.

“Through this investment we will support the WA manufacturing sector to strengthen its capability and create new opportunities for business growth and local employment,” Craig added.

“This is a terrific initiative that we’ve been able to develop with our partners and the West Australian Government, and we thank them for their support.”

Doug Moss, UGL managing director said: “We are proud to be the only Australian manufacturer of freight locomotives and we’re pleased to extend this capability through the re-introduction of rail ore car assembly into Australia, and particularly in Western Australia.”

Zhang Quanyong, QRRS managing director said, “As a long-term supplier of BHP, QRRS will continue to support all projects that BHP is involved in. We are pleased to take this partnership further and supply more good products and service to BHP.”