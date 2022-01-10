Fishermans Bend redevelopment to boost Defence capabilities

Icon SI Pty Ltd, one of Australia and New Zealand’s largest construction providers, has signed a $7.3 million contract with the federal government as the managing contractor for the Fishermans Bend redevelopment project – a Port Melbourne research facility used by Australian Defence scientists.

The specialist research base accommodates elements of the Defence Science and Technology Group (DSTG), which is our lead agency dedicated to providing science and technology support for the country’s defence and security needs.

The project will support 280 jobs during construction and boost the Victorian economy by over $200 million. The site supports about 850 staff and 150 contractors to the DSTG.

The redevelopment project will ensure the site’s infrastructure and facilities remain operational and fit-for-purpose, allowing Defence scientists to focus on meeting challenges confronting Defence now and in the future.

“The works at Fishermans Bend will not only benefit Defence, but also support the Victorian economy by generating exciting opportunities for small, local businesses,” minister for Defence Industry Melissa Price said.

“The workforce is expected to peak at 280 during construction, with 89 per cent of the work to be sourced locally from metropolitan Melbourne. The Morrison government’s investment is helping to ensure the economy continues to bounce back from the COVID-19 pandemic.”

According to the minister for the Digital Economy and Senator for Victoria, Jane Hume, the Fishermans Bend project will continue to drive Victoria’s economic recovery and support future jobs.

“This is an exciting announcement which will create jobs and bolster Australia’s Defence and National Security,” Hume said.

“It will also support employment opportunities for future science and technology graduates from Victoria’s world leading universities.”

The $209 million project proposes to upgrade the existing infrastructure and facilities, construct a new consolidated office and improve access control and physical security measures.

Icon was formed through a combination of the Icon Co and Cockram businesses in 2018, delivering a fully diversified range of construction services and scale of projects.

The company has a growing role in the delivery of major projects across the Defence estate. Icon will soon start planning, site investigations and design development for the Fishermans Bend project.

Pending government and parliamentary approvals, construction is expected to start in mid-2023 and be completed by late 2025.