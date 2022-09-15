Pact Group has converted $420 million of existing loan facilities into a sustainability-linked loan (SLL), the first transaction of its kind for an Australian-based manufacturing company.

Under the SLL arrangement, Pact will receive loan margin benefits if annual sustainability key performance indicators (KPIs) are achieved, and a margin penalty if it underperforms.

Commonwealth Bank of Australia (CBA), Westpac Banking Corp and HSBC served as the lead arrangers and sustainability coordinators for Pact’s SLL facilities.

Pact Group is an Australian provider of specialty packaging solutions that services both consumer and industrial sectors. The financing will help Pact continue to expand its manufacturing capabilities in Australia, while also making both its own operations and that of the broader industry more circular and sustainable.

Pact chief financial officer Paul Washer said sustainability is a major consideration in all of the company’s business decisions .

“Our vision is to lead the circular economy and operate in the most sustainable way possible to look after our people and ensure our products, services and all related activities minimise harm to the environment and consider the needs of future generations.”

Charles Davis, CBA’s managing director sustainable finance and ESG, said “We are proud to support Pact coming to market with the first sustainability-linked loan in Australia’s manufacturing sector, and one that looks to drive meaningful change, not only within Pact’s own operations, but also across the manufacturing sector more broadly.”

Davis added that Pact’s transaction is a great example of how multiple targets under one KPI theme can be used by a company to drive internal and external outcomes.

The four key performance indicators incentivised by the SLL include increasing the percentage of recycled content in Pact packaging; increasing the amount of recycled material processed and distributed to the external market, reducing scope 1 and 2 greenhouse gas emissions and gender pay equality.

“Pact’s recycling target not only focuses on increasing recycled content in Pact’s portfolio, but also seeks to increase the amount of recycled material processed on an industry-wide basis, helping to further develop the local circular economy,” Davis said.