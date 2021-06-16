First modern MRI machine for Goldfields region now available

Kalgoorlie Health Campus is now home to Siemens Healthcare’s 1.5T Magnetom Sola MRI machine, the first Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) technology to be available in the Goldfields region.

As a key election commitment for the Western Australian government, the $1.75 million MRI machine can automatically adjust to the anatomy of each patient. This leads to a more accurate diagnosis and assessment.

The 1.5T Magnetom Sola MRI machine also has the unique ability to remotely support scanning of patients. This feature allows technologists based in Perth or other regional sites to connect to the machine and provide real time technical support and training to on-the-ground specialist staff.

“The McGowan government remains absolutely committed to providing world-class care close to home and the delivery of this specialist MRI machine is just another example of us delivering on that commitment,” Health minister Roger Cook said.

“The Goldfields is one of our largest health regions and Kalgoorlie Health Campus plays a huge role in providing quality healthcare to the community.”

“The McGowan government made a commitment to the Goldfields that we would deliver on this project and utilise local industry and materials throughout the build,” Kalgoorlie MLA Ali Kent said.

“I am pleased to say that we have done just that and delivered on an election commitment for the people of the Goldfields region.”

In 2019 almost 600 patients from the Goldfields accessed the Patient Assisted Travel Scheme, to make the round trip of almost 1,200km to Perth to access MRI services.

By delivering on this commitment, the Western Australian government will ensure Goldfields residents have timely access to important diagnostic services closer to home, without the added cost and disruption of travelling to Perth.

“Access to specialist diagnostic tools like this MRI not only reduces the burden of travel on patients, but empowers local clinicians to quickly diagnose and treat patients close to home,” Cook said.