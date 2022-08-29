First ever hydrogen buses to arrive in Australia

Foton Mobility and Transit Systems have announced the arrival of two hydrogen buses, the first of their kind in Australia.

The hydrogen buses, manufactured and delivered by Foton, are equipped with the fuel cell system codeveloped by SinoHytec and Toyota and mark a new era of sustainability in mass transport in Australia.

Neil Wang, chief executive officer of Foton Mobility, the sole distributer of Foton New Energy vehicles in Australia, said the hydrogen buses are in their infancy in the country but have great potential.

“Given our vast land and need for immediate carbon emission reduction in the transport area, hydrogen fuel cell buses are an important part of the mass transport landscape,” he said.

“Our bus operator clients are ready to make the leap to hydrogen and have scope to include them in their fleet. Transit Systems is the first client to take on the Zero Emissions challenge in battery electric buses – and now in hydrogen city buses.”

Transit Systems chief operating officer, Greg Balkin, said that the two new Foton Mobility hydrogen fuel cell buses are nearly complete. “We are engaged in exciting deployment discussions with clients, with the hydrogen fuel cell buses offering the opportunity to work with us to set another Australian record in sustainable transport,” he explained.

The two buses are an addition to the growing fleet of sustainable transport operated by Transit Systems, which currently includes 60 electric buses. Transit Systems is part of Kelsian Group, Australia’s largest integrated multi-modal transport provider and tourism operator, with established urban bus operations in Singapore and London.

“We now have operating data from over 13,000,000 km of run time, providing clients like Transit Systems, and their network partners, with the confidence that they are operating proven technology, and proven reliability,” Wang added.

Clint Feuerherdt, chief executive officer of Kelsian Group, said the new hydrogen fuel cell buses reflect their continued investment into research and development and being ready to deploy proven solutions.

“We have the greenest bus fleet in the country and we are proud to once again raise the bar and offer our government partners the opportunity to set a new sustainability benchmark in Australian public transport,” he explained.