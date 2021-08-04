Finalists are announced for the 2021 Women in Industry Awards

The 2021 Women in Industry Awards have announced its finalists, recognising almost 50 Australian women who are making a name for themselves in the manufacturing industry.
The sponsors for the 2021 Women in Industry Awards include BAE Systems, Weir Minerals, Atlas Copco, BOC and Komatsu.
Last year’s winner of the Business Development Success of the Year, ifm efector marketing manager Rachael Ashfield, was announced earlier this year as the 2021 Ambassador for the event.
In her role as Ambassador, Ashfield has encouraged women from across the manufacturing, mining, engineering, transport, waste management and infrastructure sectors to nominate for the 2021 Women in Industry Awards.
“Women bring alternative viewpoints and experiences to a business which often fosters creativity and change. Yet the career pathway for women can be quite challenging, especially in an industry that is not highly represented by women,” Ashfield said.
“The Women in Industry Awards give you an opportunity to highlight key aspects and career defining moments of your many years of success and dedication.”
This year, the finalists for each category are as follows:
- Business Development Success of the Year
-
- Katherine Walton, Cyclone Specialist, Weir Minerals
- Kylie Hollonds, Managing Director, GF Oats Australia
- Lacey Webb, Founder & Director, Resource Hub
- Louise Johnson, Scientific Specialist, BOC
- Puneeta Chellaramani, Director, KPMG Australia
- Excellence in Engineering
-
- Amelinda Ilardi, Project Manager, ANCA
- Ashleigh Fulcher, Mechanical Engineer, Viva Energy Australia
- Brownyn Evans, CEO, Engineers Australia
- Narelle Dobson, Director Special Projects, Department of Transport and Main Roads, QLD
- Rachel Barrett, Senior Verification and Validation Engineer, Bosch Australia
- Excellence in Manufacturing
-
- Cori Stewart, CEO, ARM Hub
- Heidi Bergman, Director, Manufacturing Sciences & Technology, Seqirus
- Julie Jones, General Counsel and Company Secretary, Matrix Composites and Engineering Ltd
- Noelle Parlier, Chief Engineer, PACCAR Australia
- Sabrina Sequeria, Project Engineer, Lighting Protection International
- Shay Chalmers, Director, Strategic Engineering Australia Pty Ltd
- Excellence in Mining
-
- Carly O’Loughlan, Director, Ore Contracting WA Pty Ltd
- Carrie Heaven, Superintendent Mine Services, Glencore
- Christine Morris, Director Strategy & Performance, Komatsu Mining
- Excellence in Transport
-
- Catherine Baxter, Chief Operating Officer, Metro Trains
- Heather Jones, Director, Pilbara Heavy Haulage Girls
- Kirstyn Glass, Rail Operations Consultant, Trapeze Group Asia Pacific
- Merry Manton, Board Member, Transport Women Australia Limited
- Penny Ford, Executive Director (Transport Planning Services), Department of Transport and Main Roads, QLD
- Industry Advocacy Award
-
- Gina Rinehart, Executive Chairman, Hancock Prospecting
- Hermione Parsons, Director, Centre for Supply Chain and Logistics, Deakin University
- Jo Sainsbury, Director, Kickass Women
- Kylie Ward, Asia Pacific HR Director, Stantec
- Megan McCracken, Chair, NAWO
- Mentor of the Year
-
- Angela Wiggins, Chief Counsel, BAE Systems Australia
- Christine Morris, Director Strategy & Performance, Komatsu Mining
- Kylie Fraser, President of Consumer & Healthcare Group, Linfox
- Larissa Rose, Director Consultant, Glowing Green Australia
- Lidia Trehane, Software Engineering Manager, Bosch Australia
- Rising Star of the Year
-
- Deanne Heier, Product Performance Specialist, Norske Skog
- Isabella Freeman, Project Manager, RoadTek / Department of Transport and Main Roads, QLD
- Kirstie Looke, Crude Scheduler, Viva Energy Australia
- Louisa Jansen, Site Engineer, Fulton Hogan
- Monique Yap, Graduate Engineer, Weir Minerals
- Safety Advocacy Award
-
- Ainsley Fish, Project Systems Representative, RoadTek / Department of Transport and Main Roads, QLD
- Grace Kube, Graduate Process Engineer, Norske Skog
- Merry Manton, Board Member, Transport Women Australia Limited
- Sabrina Sequeria, Project Engineer, Lighting Protection International
- Stephanie O’Dwyer, Manager Health, Wellbeing and Innovation, BlueScope Steel
- Social Leader of the Year
-
- Anne Williams, Plant Operations Manager – Rail, John Holland
- Jane Tiller, Ethical, Legal & Social Advisor, Monash University
- Jo Withford, Senior Project Engineer, Transport for NSW
- Penelope Twemlow, Director, KPMG
- Pranjal Pawar, Project Manager, Development Victoria