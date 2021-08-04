Finalists are announced for the 2021 Women in Industry Awards

The 2021 Women in Industry Awards have announced its finalists, recognising almost 50 Australian women who are making a name for themselves in the manufacturing industry.

The sponsors for the 2021 Women in Industry Awards include BAE Systems, Weir Minerals, Atlas Copco, BOC and Komatsu.

Last year’s winner of the Business Development Success of the Year, ifm efector marketing manager Rachael Ashfield, was announced earlier this year as the 2021 Ambassador for the event.

In her role as Ambassador, Ashfield has encouraged women from across the manufacturing, mining, engineering, transport, waste management and infrastructure sectors to nominate for the 2021 Women in Industry Awards.

“Women bring alternative viewpoints and experiences to a business which often fosters creativity and change. Yet the career pathway for women can be quite challenging, especially in an industry that is not highly represented by women,” Ashfield said.

“The Women in Industry Awards give you an opportunity to highlight key aspects and career defining moments of your many years of success and dedication.”

This year, the finalists for each category are as follows:

Business Development Success of the Year

Katherine Walton, Cyclone Specialist, Weir Minerals Kylie Hollonds, Managing Director, GF Oats Australia Lacey Webb, Founder & Director, Resource Hub Louise Johnson, Scientific Specialist, BOC Puneeta Chellaramani, Director, KPMG Australia



Excellence in Engineering

Amelinda Ilardi, Project Manager, ANCA Ashleigh Fulcher, Mechanical Engineer, Viva Energy Australia Brownyn Evans, CEO, Engineers Australia Narelle Dobson, Director Special Projects, Department of Transport and Main Roads, QLD Rachel Barrett, Senior Verification and Validation Engineer, Bosch Australia



Excellence in Manufacturing

Cori Stewart, CEO, ARM Hub Heidi Bergman, Director, Manufacturing Sciences & Technology, Seqirus Julie Jones, General Counsel and Company Secretary, Matrix Composites and Engineering Ltd Noelle Parlier, Chief Engineer, PACCAR Australia Sabrina Sequeria, Project Engineer, Lighting Protection International Shay Chalmers, Director, Strategic Engineering Australia Pty Ltd



Excellence in Mining

Carly O’Loughlan, Director, Ore Contracting WA Pty Ltd Carrie Heaven, Superintendent Mine Services, Glencore Christine Morris, Director Strategy & Performance, Komatsu Mining



Excellence in Transport

Catherine Baxter, Chief Operating Officer, Metro Trains Heather Jones, Director, Pilbara Heavy Haulage Girls Kirstyn Glass, Rail Operations Consultant, Trapeze Group Asia Pacific Merry Manton, Board Member, Transport Women Australia Limited Penny Ford, Executive Director (Transport Planning Services), Department of Transport and Main Roads, QLD



Industry Advocacy Award

Gina Rinehart, Executive Chairman, Hancock Prospecting Hermione Parsons, Director, Centre for Supply Chain and Logistics, Deakin University Jo Sainsbury, Director, Kickass Women Kylie Ward, Asia Pacific HR Director, Stantec Megan McCracken, Chair, NAWO



Mentor of the Year

Angela Wiggins, Chief Counsel, BAE Systems Australia Christine Morris, Director Strategy & Performance, Komatsu Mining Kylie Fraser, President of Consumer & Healthcare Group, Linfox Larissa Rose, Director Consultant, Glowing Green Australia Lidia Trehane, Software Engineering Manager, Bosch Australia



Rising Star of the Year

Deanne Heier, Product Performance Specialist, Norske Skog Isabella Freeman, Project Manager, RoadTek / Department of Transport and Main Roads, QLD Kirstie Looke, Crude Scheduler, Viva Energy Australia Louisa Jansen, Site Engineer, Fulton Hogan Monique Yap, Graduate Engineer, Weir Minerals



Safety Advocacy Award

Ainsley Fish, Project Systems Representative, RoadTek / Department of Transport and Main Roads, QLD Grace Kube, Graduate Process Engineer, Norske Skog Merry Manton, Board Member, Transport Women Australia Limited Sabrina Sequeria, Project Engineer, Lighting Protection International Stephanie O’Dwyer, Manager Health, Wellbeing and Innovation, BlueScope Steel



Social Leader of the Year