Federal gov urges small business to go digital

As part of its $800 million JobMaker Digital Business Plan, the federal government is asking more Australian small businesses to digitise, so they can compete, succeed and create job opportunities as the country emerges from the COVID-19 crisis. This includes an expansion of the Australian Small Business Advisory Service (ASBAS) Digital Solutions program.

Minister for Employment, Skills, Small and Family Business, Senator Michaelia Cash said since its inception in 2018, the ASBAS Digital Solutions program has supported small businesses through low-cost, independent, expert and tailored advice to small businesses.

“The expansion of this service means a further 10,000 Australian businesses will be able to use these services, enabling them to take advantage of emerging opportunities in the digital economy now and in the future,” Cash said.

Businesses will be able to receive information and advice on:

Websites and selling online;

Social media and digital marketing;

Using small business software;

Online security and data privacy;

Business crisis management and business continuity planning;

Finance management and boosting cash flow;

Staff management and creating a safe work environment;

Retaining and staying connected to customers; and

Resilience and wellbeing.

Cash said many businesses moved online quickly when the pandemic hit, undergoing a decade of change in months, finding new customers or new ways of doing things.

“Our JobMaker Digital Business Plan provides significant backing to continue that digital push and expand opportunities for businesses to grow and create more jobs,” Cash said.

The Australian Small Business Advisory Service – Digital Solutions program is available to small businesses with fewer than 20 full-time (or equivalent) employees, as well as sole traders. The service is available across all metropolitan and regional areas.