Federal funding announced for new NERA projects

New energy innovation projects that draw on resources from the oceans and outer space will receive $344,000 in funding from the Australian Government.

Two industry collaborations, led through National Energy Resources Australia (NERA), will be supported by the grant.

The first project, to be delivered by the newly formed Australia Remote Operations for Space and Earth (AROSE) consortium, aims to map the country’s current technology capabilities in remote operations, artificial intelligence, learning and automation in new markets.

A second project will develop and deliver a new augmented machine vision solution, which is expected to revolutionise methods for how the energy sector inspects and maintains underwater equipment.

Industry, science and technology minister Karen Andrews said the projects will take Australia’s world-leading energy sector to “new frontiers”.

“These projects are examples of how Australia can lead the next decade and beyond in technology innovation by leveraging our industry knowledge and encouraging the exchange of ideas across sectors,” she said.

NERA CEO Miranda Taylor said the organisation will continue to support the local energy ecosystem to sure Australia remains globally competitive.

“NERA is proud to create connections for growth across our sector that bridge the gap between the science and commercial worlds, drive economic and safety improvements across the sector and invest in new technology projects that are supporting Australia’s transition towards a low carbon future,” she said.

The Western Australian government recently announced $1.5 million to secure the AROSE headquarters in Perth.

Both projects are expected to increase the value of the Australian economy by more than $10 billion.