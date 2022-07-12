FBICRC plant opens in WA

The Future Battery Industries Cooperative Research Centre (FBICRC) has launched its flagship project in Western Australia.

The Cathode Precursor Production Pilot Plant is backed by 19 industry, research and Government participants, representing a major step in Australia’s journey to expand its presence throughout the global battery value chain.

The first of its kind in Australia, the plant will establish the technology and capabilities for Australia to design and build cathode precursor manufacturing facilities on a commercial and industrial scale.

The news comes after FBICRC welcomes the announcement from the Queensland government to boost the state’s contribution to the energy storage revolution, with a $15 million investment in the National Battery Testing Centre (NBTC) in Brisbane. This facility will also be a first of its kind in Australia, backed by 36 industry and research participants.

Cathode precursors are precisely engineered materials, the highest cost component of a cell, and a crucial element of the battery value chain. The FBICRC’s report — Future Charge — Building Australia’s Battery Industries — identified establishing an active materials manufacturing capability as an immediate priority for Australia to move up the global value chain, which could deliver $1 billion to the economy and support 4,800 jobs by 2030.

The project looks to capitalises on Australia’s strong position in mining and its emerging battery metal refining industry. Australia is building from its mining strength to develop diversified battery industries which generate greater value. The facility will link with other FBICRC flagship projects across Australia, including the National Battery Testing Centre at the Queensland University of Technology, battery materials research at the University of Technology Sydney, electrolyte research at Deakin University and battery anode research at the University of Melbourne.

Shannon O’Rourke, CEO of the FBICRC said the launch of the Cathode Precursor Production Pilot Plant is the culmination of several years of hard work, collaboration and integration by industry-leading partners and academic institutions, to progress the current and future needs of industry.

“We’re delighted to see this world class facility up and running,” O’Rourke said. “The incoming government has committed to a National Battery Strategy which will help to seize local battery manufacturing opportunities. The Cathode Precursor Production Pilot Plant will be a key enabler to build an Australian manufacturing capability.”

The global battery market is expected to grow 9-10 times by 2030 and 40-fold by 2050. In a net-zero world, between now and 2050 over $23 trillion will be spent on batteries. Australia is well positioned to capture more of this value given it is the only country with leading resources of all raw materials required to make high performance batteries – Nickel, Cobalt, Manganese, Graphite and Lithium.

Cathode precursor materials are further processed to create cathodes in the humble battery cell. The performance, durability, safety, and operating envelope of a cell are impacted by the properties of precursor materials. Composition, shape, and surface properties must be controlled closely to ensure a cell performs reliably over many years.

Mines and Petroleum Minister Bill Johnston, said the project is an exciting step forward for Western Australia’s burgeoning battery materials manufacturing industry.

“The McGowan government is committed to growing and diversifying Western Australia’s mining industry,” he said.

“Western Australia isn’t just famous for having all the minerals you need to make a battery, we also have the capabilities to progress down the value chain and grow our battery manufacturing and downstream processing industries.”

Jessica Farrell, asset president at Nickel West, said the launch of the Cathode Precursor Pilot Plant is a vital step towards developing a future growth industry in Western Australia.

“The launch of this plant, made possible through the repurposing of equipment from our Nickel Sulphate Pilot Plant, will allow the FBICRC and the State Government to explore further options for a downstream battery materials manufacturing industry,” she said. “This is another exciting step for BHP as a major supplier of nickel, a commodity highly sought after by car and battery manufacturers across the globe.”