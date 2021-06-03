Eyelit low-code MES platform rollout in Global 100 battery group

Eyelit Inc, manufacturing software provider for visibility, control and coordination of manufacturing operations, has announced a Global 100 company will purchase additional licenses for Eyelit’s low-code manufacturing execution system (MES) platform.

Supporting the rollout of Eyelit’s software in four battery cell and test facilities, the agreement will allow the company to extend usage of the software to additional aspects of their battery supply chain in Asia and North America.

Some of the new planned projects include the automation of test equipment and integration with various material handling systems, such as automated guided vehicles (AGVs).

“The rapidly growing battery industry encompasses Eyelit’s fastest growing business segments from coating and mixing plants to battery testing facilities,” Eyelit vice-president of Sales and Marketing Dan Estrada said.

“Eyelit’s flexible low-code platform supports the urgent need to deploy software quickly to ramp production, gain operational efficiencies and shorten product development cycles.”

Eyelit operates for industries including aerospace and defence, battery technology, electronics, medical device, life sciences, semiconductor and solar.

The company delivers smart factory and industry solutions such as asset management, dispatching, factory and equipment integration (automation/IoT), manufacturing execution, supply chain management and quality management. This enables customers to rapidly optimise production and company processes in a cost-effective manner.