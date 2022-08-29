Extended product life to antiviral face masks and PPE

Collaborative research on advanced textiles has shown new ways to increase the longevity of antiviral face masks and Personal Protective Equipment (PPE).

Advanced textile technology company Xefco and researchers at Deakin University have partnered on a $500,000 project, supported by the Innovative Manufacturing Cooperative Research Centre (IMCRC). The 10-month project is now in its final stages and has demonstrated improved durability of antiviral and heat-reflective metallic coatings for textiles.

Xefco chief executive officer and lead of the research collaboration, Tom Hussey, said the outcomes of the Research and Development (R&D) were poised to increase the quality and longevity of antiviral masks and other critical PPE manufactured in Australia.

“By advancing the metallisation technologies, we have created a more durable textile for PPE that can be used over extended periods while providing improved protection against COVID-19 and other viruses,” he said.

Hussey also added that their research has generated new possibilities for re-purposing the materials at the end of their lives to create a circular supply chain and reduce the consumption of raw materials.

Dr Alessandra Sutti, associate professor at Deakin University’s Institute for Frontier Materials (IFM), said the project demonstrated the importance of knowledge translation that focused on extending product life and re-purposing existing materials.

“IFM’s researchers have made significant improvements to the durability of the materials,” she said. “These improvements include improved durability to laundering, disinfecting, aging and exposure to certain liquids, and are set to support the important move away from single-use PPE products.”

IMCRC’s Manufacturing Innovation Manager, Dr Matthew Young, stressed the importance of

funding of relevant research and innovation, and in turn, foster the growth of Australia’s advanced materials manufacturing capability.

“The outcomes of this project will support the establishment and expansion of local textile materials and PPE manufacturing capability and increase the supply-chain availability of these critical products,” he explained. “This industry-focused R&D also positions Australia as a leader in advanced textile technologies, creating pathways for further collaborations and generating significant global export opportunities.”