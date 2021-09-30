Exporters recognised at the Tasmanian Export Awards 2021

Tasmania’s highest achievers in the exporting community have been celebrated at the Tasmanian Export Awards 2021, building capacity within the community and creating further jobs – a key priority under the Tasmanian government’s Trade Strategy 2019-2025.

The event was held in the North-West at Devonport’s Paranaple Convention Centre. This year’s winners represented Tasmania’s leaders in overseas exports based on their levels of success and ingenuity.

Recognition of this success is particularly deserved considering the COVID-19 pandemic, with the state’s exporters matching the nation’s economic figures and, in many cases, coming out on top.

The event was supported by several businesses who are integral to the export journey of many of the products and services of the winning businesses. This year’s Awards Partner, TasPorts, has a long history of facilitating trade for the benefit of all Tasmanians. TasPorts’ level of involvement with the awards shows its continued commitment.

The Tasmanian Export Awards are held annually to celebrate the success of Tasmania’s top exporters, with state winners going on to be finalists in the Australian Export Awards program.

The category winners are as follows: