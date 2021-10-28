Expedite pathways to net zero at the Impact X Summit Sydney

The Impact X Summit Sydney to be held virtually on 2-3 November brings together an ambitious line-up of Australian and international leaders from government, NGOs, Indigenous organisations and industry sectors to discuss technology, investment and collaborative pathways to net zero emissions by 2050.

Australians have consistently stated that the federal government should take more action to address climate change; a recent poll conducted by the Australian Conservation Foundation showed 67 per cent of voters shared this view.

“Under the Paris Agreement, Australia committed to reduce emissions by 26-28 per cent below 2005 levels by 2030, a level which is well below that of other OECD nations,” Blue Impacts CEO Tony Gourlay said, from the organisation behind the summit.

“While a more ambitious target is expected soon, Australian business and industry will then need an unprecedented level of innovation, transformation and investment to deliver on our commitments. Technology will be key to this.”

At the Impact X Summit Sydney, specialist presenters will dissect the challenges in their particular sector and examine how it can reach net zero. Not only will they look at pathways for their own sector, but they will also look at the opportunities.

One of the key sectors the Impact X Summit Sydney will look at is the manufacturing and energy-intensive industry sectors. Australia is the world’s largest exporter of iron ore and metallurgical coal, with the iron and steel sector accounting for 7 per cent of global emissions. As Australia’s largest contributor to GDP, the sector’s transition out of coal will be a challenge without investment in new technologies and policy changes.

NSW treasurer and minister for Energy and Environment, Matt Kean, who has been leading the charge for net zero emissions with a series of bold policy commitments, will also be speaking at the summit.

Australian speakers at the Impact X Summit Sydney include:

Atlassian co-founder and co-chief executive, Mike Cannon-Brookes

Fortescue Metals Group chair and founder, Andrew Forrest

Australian Ethical chief executive officer and managing director, John McMurdo

Business Council of Australia president, Tim Reed

Investment NSW chief executive officer, Amy Brown.

Key international speakers will include:

Virgin Group founder and The B Team co-chair, Sir Richard Branson

We Mean Business Coalition chief executive officer, Maria Mendiluce

Project Drawdown executive director, Jonathan Foley

Bezos Earth Fund president and chief executive officer, Andrew Steer

Citi global co-head Sustainability and Corporate Transitions Group, Keith Tufley.

Additionally, the summit will ensure that a voice is given to Indigenous Australians, who have largely been left out of the conversation on climate change.

“All Indigenous peoples globally are the caretakers of the planet,” Gaimaragal Group founder and director Susan Moylan-Coombs said, who will be speaking at the summit.

“We only took what we needed, not what we greeded. The perseverance of all Indigenous people in the face of global extractive economic practices and climate change speaks to the endurance of spirit and our ecological stewardship.”

The details of the program and the full list of speakers can be found here.