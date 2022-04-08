Expanding global partnerships for domestic science and technology

A new strategic element of the federal government’s $60.2 million Global Science and Technology Diplomacy Fund aims to increase expertise and expand global cooperation in science and technology – including for manufacturing.

Minister for Science and Technology, Melissa Price, said the new strategic element would boost Australia’s partnerships across priority research areas, complementing work with existing partners.

“This fund will provide Australian researchers and businesses with the skills, knowledge and global opportunities to ensure our nation remains at the forefront of science and technological innovation, while solving some of the worldwide challenges we face,” Price said.

“Investing in science and technology is particularly important as we navigate our way out of the COVID pandemic, and this fund will support economic recovery while boosting our international science and technology capability.

“The fund provides access to the world’s best knowledge, technology and research infrastructure in key areas, equipping Australian researchers and businesses with the tools they need to support our economic recovery and future prosperity.”

The priority research areas of cooperation for 2022 include:

Advanced Manufacturing;

Artificial Intelligence and Quantum Computing;

Hydrogen Production; and

RNA (including mRNA) Vaccines and Therapies.

The priority research areas were identified through extensive stakeholder engagement and align with the government’s strategies and priorities. They will be reviewed annually.

“The new fund enables Australia to build new partnerships and will complement our ongoing engagement with existing partners,” Price said.

The Australian Academy of Technology and Engineering, in partnership with the Australian Academy of Science, will implement the strategic element of the Global Science and Technology Diplomacy Fund under an $18.2 million grant agreement.

Applications are expected to open later this year. More information is available at industry.gov.au/international-collaboration.