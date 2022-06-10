EOS Space Systems becomes core partner of SmartSat CRC

EOS Space Systems has become a core partner for the SmartSat Cooperative Research Centre (CRC), joining leading universities and global corporations like Airbus, BAE Systems and Nova Systems.

As a core partner, EOS Space Systems will have priority to select and lead strategic research projects and can nominate candidates for the SmartSat CRC Board and Industry Advisory Board.

“EOS Space Systems becoming a core partner is the culmination of one of our most exciting space ventures: Project CHORUS,” SmartSat CRC CEO Professor Andy Koronios said.

“SmartSat CRC brought together a cross-disciplinary team of industry and universities under the leadership of the Defence Science and Technology Group (DSTG) and facilitated the requirements-gathering from end-users, developed system designs and the research components. What began as a $1.2 million dollar Phase One project has already moved to the next phase, with a further $2.8 million investment in the rapid development of this innovative technology.”

Koronios stated he looks forward to working with EOS Space Systems to build Australian space technology capability.

Project CHORUS aims to build on existing world leading Australian technology in compact RF tactical terminals and optical communication to develop “leap-frogging” technology. This exploits bearer diversity through a highly integrated hybrid Optical-RF tactical terminal, with applications for the commercial and national security markets.

Phase One of CHORUS (Apr 2019-Apr 2020) was a research activity to develop concepts for, and explore the feasibility of, a highly integrated, tactical satellite communications terminal combining radio frequency and optical frequency capabilities into a single compact terminal. Phase Two is on track to deliver a working terrestrial demonstration with a terminal in early 2023.

“The commercial potential of Project CHORUS is significant with the technology dovetailing neatly with our existing globally-recognised capabilities of EM Solutions,” EOS Space System CEO Glen Tindall said. “Project CHORUS has been an exercise in the best-practice commercialisation of a new technology driven by collaboration between government, industry, and academics.

“The success of this venture to date demonstrates the value of having an independent platform like SmartSat CRC to bring the various parties together and accelerate the emergence of Australia’s space sector. Having benefited from what SmartSat is doing, we are thrilled to be investing our time and joining the CRC to drive great outcomes for Australian space technology.”

DSTG chief technology officer, Strategic Research and Innovation, Professor Michelle Gee, said that Defence’s investment in the SmartSat CRC through the Next Generation Technologies Fund was clearly paying dividends.

“We are seeing the development of potentially break-through technologies that could be a game changer for military satellite communications,” Gee said. “Those are exactly the sorts of results we want and expect to see from the Next Generation Technologies Fund.”